Make graduate internship plan less costly for firms

For the internship initiative to work, the government should review the provision to below ten internships offered in a year.

Kenya should also scale up other apprenticeship initiatives similar to the ones that have helped Switzerland contain youth unemployment and develop a skilled workforce.

The government-backed internship programme where private companies are required to hire and train at least 10 graduates a year so as to qualify for tax relief will only be sustainable in reducing Kenya’s youth joblessness if it is not costly.

Kenya’s youth unemployment rate of about 65 percent is among the highest in the world.

But the cost of keeping ten interns in offices and equipping them with proper work skills for six months is too high for a majority of small and medium companies struggling to stay afloat.

These companies are already grappling with low output, meaning that sales are stunted.

A lower number will be a win-win situation for both the government and the companies.

Let there be a high-quality vocational education and dual apprenticeship system where youth can start working, for instance in agricultural firms from as early as 16 to 21 years, while still attending school.

These students can learn by doing, and not only by being taught in classrooms.

This will not only help the young people train on the job, considering that most Kenyan graduates are frustrated by their lack of specialised market skills and experience to perform office or factory tasks.

It will also benefit companies because they can be able to train their workforce from a very early age.

Private companies should be the key drivers of the apprenticeship and internship models because they will tailor them around the needs of the economy and the labour market.

But the government has to make these programmes attractive.