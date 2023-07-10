Editorials Make growth work for all economic sectors

It should concern policy makers that lending to the government and investing in hard currency are offering the best returns to investors in the economy.

The private sector, excluding banks, is facing increased pressure. In an economy where Treasury bonds are carrying annual returns above 15 percent, nearly all individuals and businesses with money see this as the best place to invest.

Businesses betting on areas such as agriculture, real estate, transport and manufacturing are struggling to post a return that can make sense to them to take loans priced at 15 percent above.

The same government that is attracting banks’ credit is struggling to pay other players in the private sector who supply it with goods and services. Pending bills have been piling.

The result has been an paradox of a growing economy that is seeing increased number of struggling companies, many who are opting to close shop, scale down operations and freeze new hiring or lay off employees.

This makes for a worrying state of affairs given that the economy is already releasing trained youth to the job market more than the available slots.

Policymakers should make a deliberate move to remove the perennial hurdles against having a thriving private sector.

The government cannot afford to overlook challenges such as high cost of electricity, delayed payment especially from the public sector and market distortion by cartels.

Only through such interventions will we have a growth in gross domestic market that will make sense to the majority of Kenyans.