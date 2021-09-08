Editorials Make justice affordable

The sharp increase in the charges for some court services are set to further limit access to justice for the poor and may need to be revised downwards.

Effective September 1, fees for several legal services have more than doubled while new charges have been introduced for others.

It is rare for the cost of a public good like access to justice to be hiked by such large margins at once.

It is rare for the cost of a public good like access to justice to be hiked by such large margins at once. Filing of any type of application at the High Court except on criminal matters, for instance, now costs Sh1,500, up from Sh750.

Registration of arbitration awards related to disputes at the Environment and Lands Court now costs Sh10,100, up from Sh2,250. At the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes division, there has been introduced a fee of Sh450 for filing a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal. Also new is a fee of Sh1,500 for court collection fees on deposits and security for costs.

Access to justice has long been perceived to be a privilege of the well off and the new charges will only make it even more so. Legal practitioners will pass on the increased costs to their clients, making litigation a costly affair.