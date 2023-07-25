Editorials Make the village elders’ recruitment transparent

By BUSINESS DAILY

The National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee (BAC) has supported a proposal to pay some 45,000 village elders from the public coffers.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the sponsor of the proposed law argues that these elders play a pivotal role in coordinating security and development activities at the grassroots.

So far, they have been offering these services for free.

The Bill proposes to pay each of these village elders a monthly allowance of Sh7,000. Recognising the critical role played by villages, as the National Government Coordination (Amendment) Bill, 2023 does, is noble.

But there is a need for clarity, given that a lot of public funds that could be put into other pressing issues are involved.

The first is to set standards for the qualification of village elders.

Also, the recruitment process should be transparent and purely based on merit to avoid cases of corruption.

Before the Bill is passed into law and money disbursed, the State should undertake a fresh census and audit of the current village elders.