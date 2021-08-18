Editorials Match degree programmes and needs of jobs market

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. NMG PHOTO

By BUSINESS DAILY

The failure by a quarter of eligible candidates to take up their places in universities is a stark reminder that the institutions must adapt their programmes to the needs of the job market

For years, universities have turned a deaf ear to pleas from employers and students alike to offer more relevant programmes that match the skills required by companies.

They sat safe in the knowledge that Kenyans were all too desperate to lay their hands on a degree certificate that was for decades seen as a golden ticket to employment.

Now, the tables are turning, if the fact that learners themselves are opting to go for skill based training in technical and vocational education and training institutions (TVETs) is anything to go by.

It was only a matter of time before candidates woke up to the reality that while they pound the tarmac for years looking for jobs after graduation, their TVET colleagues who have gained practical skills are employing themselves or getting snapped up by employers in need of skilled labour.

This latest development should therefore bring into focus the reforms needed for universities to retain their relevance in the job market.

Recent discussions have been centred on fiscal reforms in universities, which have been struggling to finance their operations due to the reduced number of students under the Module II programme in public universities.

A debate on reforming the academic programme is also relevant, going by the numbers above. They can kill two birds with one stone by also streamlining their footprint and closing down campuses that are draining resources without attracting the requisite number of applicants.

On a positive side, the increased enrolment in TVET programmes should be embraced and promoted, given that the economy is still in deficit of the practical skills that these institutions offer.

It was unfortunate that for years, the government had opted to concentrate expansion of higher education facilities and opportunities in universities at the expense of TVET colleges and polytechnics, going as far as converting some of them into university campuses.