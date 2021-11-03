Editorials Mediate Ethiopia conflict

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian PM. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Ethiopia has been enjoying relative peace and rapid economic growth in recent decades and this should not be disrupted.

Millions face starvation as the country slides into political uncertainty.

Even as we urge the international community to intervene, the warring parties should be ready for dialogue.

The international community and regional players should step up efforts to mediate the conflict in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has been enjoying relative peace and rapid economic growth in recent decades and this should not be disrupted by the armed conflict between the Federal Government and regional militias.

There are already fears that this could become a full-blown civil war. In the event that it is not resolved, the Horn of Africa will be thrown into further turmoil, threatening the stability in the region.

Millions face starvation as the country slides into political uncertainty. Local businesses and multinationals based in the country will certainly close shop if things deteriorate.

Already, the United States has suspended duty-free access to Ethiopian exports following ongoing unrest in the country’s Tigray region.

More than 90 percent of the Ethiopian exports were textiles and apparel. A prolonged civil war in Ethiopia would also dent the image of Africa as the country serves as the seat of the African Union (AU).

Even as we urge the international community to intervene, the warring parties should be ready for dialogue.