Mind the bad loan risks

Banks have reported record profits for the year ended December 2021, signalling the recovery of the economy after a tough 2020 due to Covid.

The earnings have also come with higher dividend payments for shareholders.

The profit numbers have, however, been helped to a significant extent by cuts in the cash the lenders set aside to cover for non-performing loans, pointing as well to expectations that their customers will not struggle to repay loans going forward.

While that may yet turn out to be the case, there remains concerns that the lenders might be leaving themselves exposed to shocks in the near future considering the prevailing global uncertainty.

The sector is already experiencing a few large borrowers who are unable to service loans, and this could yet be a pointer of bigger defaults going forward.

Banks are a vital cog in the economy, hence the many regulations emphasising their need for prudence and risk management.

It is therefore important that they should err on the side of caution, prioritising prudence over profits.