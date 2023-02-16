Editorials Missed revenue targets should concern us all

For the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to miss its revenue collection targets by Sh27 billion in the first quarter of President William Ruto’s administration, despite the aggressive push to boost receipts, is a cause for concern.

Tax collections from five major streams — payroll, corporation, value-added tax, excise and import duty — in the three months to December amounted to Sh466.46 billion against a target of Sh493.11 billion.

This is at a time the taxman has deployed sophisticated measures, including the use of technology and data analytics to catch cheats and expand the tax base as its targets rise.

While Dr Ruto has directed KRA to “collect every shilling due” regardless of the powers wielded by persons or companies from whom payment is due, there has been an expanding list of bigshots whose tax evasion cases have collapsed in the recent past.

This situation can prevent meaningful action from being taken, making it difficult for KRA to develop effective strategies for improving revenue collection.

It also creates confusion and mistrust among the public, with the taxman losing support.

Dr Ruto insists KRA has the potential to raise Sh3 trillion in ordinary revenue this financial year, Sh538 billion more than the Sh2.14 trillion target set by the previous administration.

For this to work, including its plan to develop a tax policy targeting the super-rich to contribute the highest revenue ahead of consumption, salaries and sales, the government must prioritise transparency and clarity in tax laws to avoid appearing to be saying one thing and doing another.