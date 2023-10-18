Editorials Mobile snub by traders calls for tax policy audit

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The pain of the tax squeeze on businesses seems to finally manifest even as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reported a growing number of business owners ditching mobile merchant payment accounts and reverting to cash transactions.

The taxman admitted that it has noted a trend where businesses, which used to get payments through Safaricom’s popular Lipa Na M-Pesa Buy Goods and Pochi La Biashara Till numbers, are now asking customers to pay cash.

This should be a major concern to the KRA because it signals a business community reacting to its revenue policies.

Notably, small traders with annual sales revenues of between Sh1 million and Sh25 million are from July required to pay turnover tax at the rate of three percent of gross annual sales.

This is substantial from a business perspective and the KRA should urgently audit the implications of this policy action to avoid further chaos.

The economic situation in this country is tough and it is common knowledge that many traders are likely to attempt various desperate forms of tax avoidance.

If not addressed in time we are likely to witness a bloom in underworld market systems that will complicate compliance and affect KRA’s collections.

The taxman should also stay cognizant of the fact that the country’s current tax base is narrow and it cannot afford to lose more businesses to the underworld because the few remaining in the formal tax bracket would not sustain its ambitious revenue requirement.

The time is ripe to audit the tax policies to avoid a crash in compliance levels.