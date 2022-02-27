Editorials More clarity needed over plans to raise debt ceiling

By BUSINESS DAILY

MPs last week moved to shield the Treasury from a budget dilemma after it scrapped a proposal to cap new borrowing in the new financial year to Sh400 billion.

The amendment, introduced by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, allowed the Treasury to increase the debt ceiling and borrow the Sh846 billion it needs to plug the budget deficit in the next financial year.

The Treasury had in the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2021 said it would be tabling changes to the public finance management law for approval by legislators to raise the cap on debt, without disclosing the fresh limit it is looking at. Lawmakers raised the ceiling from Sh6 trillion in October 2019.

Mr Kimunya marshalled his troops to overturn the report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC), which had imposed a Sh400 billion cap on new debt to avoid breaching the Sh9 trillion loan ceiling.

The MPs deleted the Sh400 billion cap and reinstated the Sh846 billion as contained in the Budget Policy Statement.

The MPs approved Mr Kimunya’s proposals asking the Treasury to amend the debt ceiling through acclamation. This means that the Treasury can go ahead and seek a new ceiling beyond the Sh9 trillion.

BAC had refused to pass the deficit, stating that the effect of approving the BPS would be an indirect breach of the ceiling and requested the Treasury obtain an advisory from the Attorney-General’s office.

Mr Kimunya may have succeeded in amending the law to accommodate the huge budget deficit, but such an important debate requires soberness by legislators and non-partisan positions.

Also worrying is the fact that Mr Kimunya did not disclose the new ceiling the government wants the Treasury to be allowed from the current Sh9 trillion and the measures to be taken to ensure that the government does not interpret this as a licence to go back to its borrowing spree that is now getting towards the red line.