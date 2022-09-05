Editorials Move to respect court ruling a welcome relief

The Supreme Court of Kenya. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The decision by the political class to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court on the 2022 election petition is set to consolidate gains Kenya has made towards becoming a mature democracy.

In every court decision, there are winners and losers and the announcement by Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga that they respect the court ruling is welcome.

Kenya emerged stronger from the scars of 2007 that left more than 1,100 people dead in politically motivated clashes and displacement of hundreds of thousands by foolproofing the entire process including dispute resolution at the country’s apex court.

The peaceful election in August, the judicial process in resolving the dispute and the smooth transition underway have demonstrated to the world the country is safe for investments.

Investors prefer operating where the rule of law is respected, the business environment is predictable and the government is restrained from infringing on property rights.

And should disputes arise, the rule of law provides a peaceful and predictable means by which those disputes can be resolved.