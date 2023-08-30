Editorials MPs barking up wrong tree in cheap power bid

Kenya Power Offices along Aga Khan Walk as pictured on April 23, 2023. Kenya Power restructuring featured in the fifth review meeting by the IMF Executive Board. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The debate over whether to put an end to the electricity distribution monopoly enjoyed by Kenya Power tends to crop up whenever the cost or reliability of power supply comes under discussion.

As reported, MPs are now actively exploring ways to allow independent power producers to sell directly to consumers, with the hope that the resultant price competition will lead to lower bills for households and businesses.

However noble the plan is, it fails to address the root cause of the current high energy prices in the country, namely the expensive power purchase agreements the utility has entered into with IPPs, and transmission system inefficiencies that lead to higher than allowable power losses.

It has not been made clear how, or whether, IPPs will price their electricity differently when selling to the consumer compared to the sales to Kenya Power.

They would also need to invest in their own transmission networks, billing systems and maintenance crews, costs of which would ultimately be borne by the final consumer.

Perhaps, it would be better for the lawmakers to start by addressing the weaknesses in the existing power distribution model, and the expensive purchase agreements.

Such moves are likelier to have an immediate impact on the cost of electricity, boosting the economy by lowering the cost of doing business at a time when there is a desperate need for job creation from the private sector.

Once the inefficiencies are addressed, the government can then consider direct power sales to bulk buyers, and possibly opening up the sector to private retail distributors down the road.