Editorials MPs’ move to control own pension plan reeks of greed

MPs during a session at Parliament chambers. PHOTO | FILE

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The move by MPs to grab control of their pension payments from the Treasury is bound to raise questions over their motive, considering their past fights with the ministry over the size of payments.

Under the old current arrangement, the Treasury’s pensions department would process all pensions, gratuities and related allowances from the Consolidated Fund.

The move by MPs to grab control of their pension payments from the Treasury is bound to raise questions over their motive, considering their past fights with the ministry over the size of payments.

Under the old current arrangement, the Treasury’s pensions department would process all pensions, gratuities and related allowances from the Consolidated Fund.

With the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) now getting a free hand in computing and paying the pensions, a crucial check to the excesses that MPs are given to when it comes to their pay has been removed.

We are therefore of the opinion that this is a wrong move on the part of Parliament.

Firstly, there has been no complaint that the Treasury’s pensions department has been mishandling the payments, which would then be a ground for the MPs to look to manage their own purse.

Indeed, all government pensions have always been handled by this department, which allows the exchequer to keep a lid on costs and ensure that the State pension system is equitable.

Given the display of greed by MPs in decisions touching on their personal welfare, Kenyans are now bound to question their motive or even read mischief in their latest action.

In 2019, the Treasury had to step in to stop the plan to pay more than 300 lawmakers a send-off package of at least Sh7 million each when they lost their seats.

Curiously, the new changes have been pushed through just a year before the end of the current elected term.

The generous terms the MPs are awarding themselves also fly in the face of the efforts to reduce the public pension bill, which includes introducing a contributory scheme for civil servants.

It is not fair therefore that MPs who opt not to contribute to their pension will now be entitled to a gratuity payment equivalent to 31 percent of their basic pay for the 60-month term.

This move will also raise questions from other public servants who are employed under service commissions as to why they too should not be allowed control of their pension terms.