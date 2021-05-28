Editorials MPs must set timelines for the petroleum fund

Parliament, through the National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation, is challenging the Treasury to ensure the Petroleum Fund is put into operation, years after the law was passed and the account liquid with billions of shillings.

Indeed, more than Sh15 billion has been collected under the Fund whose delay has seen fuel prices galloping without recourse.

According to the chairman of the parliamentary Committee Muturi Kigano, the regulations that should be made by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, ought to be “fast-tracked”.

A joint parliamentary team is inquiring into the pricing of model of the petroleum products by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) that sets the monthly price caps.

Recently, this newspaper reported that the Treasury had to pay oil dealers more than Sh1 billion to stop them from raising prices in the monthly review.

This is a steep bill for the overburdened taxpayer who is the same source of the energy sector stabilisation fund that is expected to give consumers some breathing space when the international crude rises to painful levels.

Based on these demands and calls, we ask the legislators to go ahead and ensure that the various petroleum funds are functional instead of asking the Treasury to act.

The law that created the Fund is a creation of Parliament and it behoves the legislators to follow through and ensure implementation is within the set timelines.

It is now the time for taxpayers to start questioning the motivation behind such a fund.

The energy sector is such a crucial determinant that should not be left to one institution, namely the Treasury, to control. If it is not operating as expected, it is the work of the watchdog, in this case, Parliament to ensure the timelines are met.

We appeal to this joint committee investigating Epra’s oil pricing model to close only after agreeing with the Treasury on when the Fund should be put to use.