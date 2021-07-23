Editorials Negotiate UoN reforms deal

University of Nairobi council chair Julia Ojiambo, Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama (centre) and council member Marie Rarieya (right) during a press conference announcing changes in governance structure, July 9, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary A negotiated set of reforms will be easier to implement for the university administration, and will also safeguard the rights of the affected staff members.

We call on the Ministry of Education to show leadership in this matter and avoid an unseemly battle similar to the one that characterised the hiring of its vice-chancellor last year.

The decision by the university lecturers union to sue the University of Nairobi over proposed changes to its academic structure is not surprising, given the way labour disputes involving tertiary institutions have gone in the past.

What is not in dispute, however, is that Kenya’s foremost institution of higher learning is in dire straits financially and needs some reforms urgently.

We are therefore of the opinion that the union and the university’s administration ought to seek alternative means of dispute resolution, so that the institution’s operations aren’t paralysed again to the detriment of its students.

A negotiated set of reforms will be easier to implement for the university administration, and will also safeguard the rights of the affected staff members who the administration has promised will not lose their jobs.

Further, we call on the Ministry of Education to show leadership in this matter and avoid an unseemly battle similar to the one that characterised the hiring of its vice-chancellor last year.

A solution that works for all will not just help the university regain its footing, but also serve as a reforms template for ohe public universities such as Kenyatta University, Moi University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.