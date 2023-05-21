Editorials New dams must not tamper with forests

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Alice Wahome addressing the 100 Public-private partnership Dam initiative with investors at Sarova Panafric, Nairobi on May 18, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The plan by the government to involve private investors in the construction of 100 dams is a good idea.

The reason the government is making this move is to share the costs of implementing capital-intensive projects. The Treasury estimates that it needs about Sh1.7 trillion to build these dams.

The government is also partnering with the private players because some of the proposed locations for the dams are on government land including forests which need to be protected, and it would not be prudent to put them entirely in the hands of private players.

Given the rising spectre of climate change, forest lands must be protected by all means.

It, therefore, behoves the government to ensure that the firms or investors picked to develop the dams take care of the environment.

Indisputably, dams will play a crucial role in helping the country address the perennial water shortages.

However, dams alone without putting watertight environmental conservation plan in place will not bring about a lasting solution.