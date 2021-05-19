Editorials NHIF contributions will hurt Kenya investments

MPs during a session at Parliament chambers. PHOTO | FILE

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The government must shelve its plan to saddle employers with yet another burden in the form of contributions to match workers’ monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

If passed into law, the proposal will see employers contribute more than Sh25 billion to the fund annually including matching the top rate of Sh1,700 per month that is paid by high-earning employees.

The government must shelve its plan to saddle employers with yet another burden in the form of contributions to match workers’ monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

If passed into law, the proposal will see employers contribute more than Sh25 billion to the fund annually including matching the top rate of Sh1,700 per month that is paid by high-earning employees.

This is likely to poison the business environment at a time when companies are grappling with increased taxation and reduced profitability from Covid-19 pandemic disruption.

The proposals are silent on whether there will be enhanced health coverage for employees once the contributions from employers start rolling in.

This is unacceptable, especially since most employers have separate medical insurance schemes which they fund jointly with their workers.

It appears the government is intent on transferring the burden of expanding access to medical care to employers and formal sector workers — the most heavily taxed groups.

The move will hurt businesses by increasing their costs, an outcome that will have a negative impact on hiring and pay packages offered to employees.

The timing of the proposal couldn’t be worse. Many businesses are making losses due to reduced demand and the unpredictable restrictions linked to the pandemic, including periodic partial lockdowns of the country and the ongoing night-time curfew.

Companies are also struggling with the impact of the new minimum tax of one percent of gross revenue, which is paid whether or not a firm is profitable.

It is important to remember that the government also plans to increase statutory contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) — for both workers and employers — by up to five times from the current Sh200 per month each.

The legal changes have been stopped after court action by employers and labour unions.

One hopes that the government is taking stock of all these existing and proposed social contributions and their likely impact on job creation and the country’s standing as an investment destination.