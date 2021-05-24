Editorials NHIF must not sideline people on private cover

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The plan in which the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will pay bills after patients have exhausted private insurance limit needs rethinking.

NHIF cannot only step in as a last resort for contributors on private covers, yet these contributors pay monthly premiums of Sh1,700 and soon Sh3,400.

There is no doubt that the national insurer is overburdened by high claims, especially with the rise in the number of Kenyans with cancer, diabetes, and kidney failure, diseases that are expensive to treat.

And the Fund has immensely helped these patients to access quality treatment, easing the treatment burden.

However, the NHIF cannot only step in as a last resort for contributors on private covers, yet these contributors pay monthly premiums of Sh1,700 and soon Sh3,400, following plans to have employers match workers’ contributions. This will drive up the medical premiums if underwriters were to meet the rise in hospital bills, meaning an additional cost burden to employers and employees.

If NHIF is to go this route, there must be a guarantee that the insurer is taking from the rich to cater to the poor.

This guarantee has to be written in law because poor patients with kidney failure in need of transplants and cancer have had to stay home and wait to die as the insurer is unable to pay for their full treatment.

If the well-off Kenyans with private insurance were to be burdened then let there be a law ensuring that the poor have enhanced benefits and that they will enjoy quality and timely medical care.

This means an enhanced outpatient cover that also caters for medicines that the poor do not have to pay out of pocket or sell land to pay for hospital bills.

The NHIF is already seeking to make it compulsory for every Kenyan above 18 years to contribute.

Meaning that the Sh500 monthly in the remodelled universal health coverage (UHC) scheme will cater for outpatient and inpatient services, including maternity, dialysis, cancer treatment, and surgery.

By bringing in more than 16 million adult Kenyans to the NHIF scheme, it means that the Fund will have adequate revenues.

For now, the ideal thing would be for NHIF and the private insurers to co-share the bills, even if it is to set a sharing percentage, which will depend on the medical procedures.