Editorials NHIF options welcome

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in this picture taken on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will soon be allowing its members to directly access consultant doctors and private pharmacies in an effort to widen treatment options and allow it to negotiate directly with the service providers as it seeks to keep a lid on costs.

The NHIF has revealed that its board is currently finalising a rollout plan for the model that will offer members more options in accessing healthcare and reduce payment for claims.

The shift is riding on changes to the NHIF (Amendment) Act, 2022.

The previous law restricted the NHIF to public, private and faith-based hospitals for inpatient and outpatient services.

Now, the NHIF will negotiate the payment rates with private clinics and pharmacies as it races to adopt the business model pursued by insurance firms.

If actualised, patients will have a wider pool to pick from and this will boost access to healthcare. But the NHIF should be careful not to open another gravy train for deal makers keen on cashing in on the healthcare billions but offer substandard services.

Teachers and civil servants in rural areas are paying a heavy price for this.