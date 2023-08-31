Editorials NOC must aim for the best in investor search

State-owned fuel marketer National Oil Corporation has unveiled a tender for a strategic investor to operate its more than 100 fuel stations.

The company aims to raise at least Sh5 billion from the State-backed deal.

The State-owned firm is also betting on the winner of the international tender to help it streamline operations and turn around its fortunes.

On paper, the deal looks great. However, the parastatal should be wary of the unexpected bottlenecks linked to the business model, which has, so far, not been tested, especially in the public sector.

To achieve its goals to make the corporation profitable, we call for a transparent tendering process free of vested interests and corruption.

Given the lucrative nature of the energy sector, the tender is likely to attract wheeler dealers with lofty promises but no substance to offer the NOC in the long run.

The bid winner should have demonstrable experience in running a similar venture.

The State oil marketer should have a stringent tendering process to ensure value for money and the investor picked on merit.