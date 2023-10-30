Editorials Non-guaranteed debt rise calls for new audit

Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

State-owned enterprises are now sitting on non-guaranteed debts worth Sh111.8 billion in the year to June, exposing taxpayers to risks of hefty bailouts in the event of default.

The Treasury has disclosed that outstanding loans grew by 12.65 percent or Sh12.55 billion in one year from the Sh99.25 billion they owed in the year ended June 2022.

The disclosures on full fiscal risks of key State-owned enterprises are part of an earlier deal the Treasury reached with the IMF to enhance coverage on public debt to include all loans held by entities partly or fully funded by the State.

The parastatals largely borrow to finance strategic and high-priority projects that are in line with the national development agenda.

The growth in the risk is the latest reminder of the need to speed up reforms in the parastatal sector, especially when the country is facing a cash crunch. The dollar-denominated loans should worry taxpayers more on the weakening of the shilling.

Besides reforms, there is a need to do a fresh audit of all debts for taxpayers not to pay for wastage and imprudence