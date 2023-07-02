Editorials Obey court order and suspend new fuel prices

Fuel prices at a petrol station in Nyeri town on September 15, 2022. PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Fuel prices have gone up by an average Sh13 per litre in spite of a court order suspending the Finance Act, 2023.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) revised the prices in line with the presidential assent to the Finance Bill, which doubled the value added tax on petroleum products to 16 percent.

The fuel VAT review was one of the hotly contested provisions of the Finance Bill.

Epra would have waited until the court case is determined instead of exposing the government to a possible endless legal battle.

Government ministries, departments and agencies have an obligation to show respect for the rule of law, including obeying court orders.

Disobeying court orders exposes the government to harsh reviews that end up hurting service delivery and sets a bad example for the ordinary citizen.

We also challenge President William Ruto— who swore in some judges that the former administration kept in the cold after promotion— to lead by example.

It is inexplicable to swear in judges but keep silent when court orders are being disobeyed