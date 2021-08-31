Editorials Observe custom duty rules

Kenyans re-entering the country through airports should acquaint themselves with custom duty laws in the wake of the rising number of undeclared personal effects that are getting seized.

Personal effects such as clothing, footwear, handbags, paintings, human hair extensions and wigs, earrings dominate the list of confiscated items that are being auctioned— an indication of the high rate of failure to comply with reporting requirements.

Passengers should familiarise themselves with the Kenya Revenue Authority’s allowable concession, the specific exemptions, types of goods prohibited and those that are restricted in order to avoid such hitches.

Kenyans coming back to the country are expected to declare newly acquired items whether they were bought, inherited or gifted and any other items bought exceeding the limits of duty-free shops.

The taxman usually provides this information in Customs handbooks at the airport and travellers who do not understand should seek clarity to avoid seizures of their items.