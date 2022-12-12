Editorials Parliament should release MPs' staff pay

Parliament failing to pay the staff attached to MPs at the constituencies and counties for three months is a misstep that should worry the institution whose work includes oversight and making laws.

It is a worker's right, as is captured in the Constitution, to be paid as per the contract. It shouldn't take an MP raising the alarm for the 7,500 staff to be paid their salaries — reportedly in arrears since September.

And, it shouldn't matter either that this is a new Parliament. Curiously, this is not the first time the gap is being noticed.

We ask the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to ensure that its workers are paid on time without discrimination, whether they are at Parliament Buildings or the grassroots offices.

It should worry the MPs that they are receiving salaries while their workers are facing the threat of being kicked out of their houses for failing to pay rent or having their families going without meals, as Nyando MP Jared Okelo alerted the lawmakers.

The leadership of Parliament should also know that the festive season is the worst time ever to delay pay, partly with the family engagements and travels.