Editorials Pass law for public to access State workers’ riches report

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The wealth disclosures seek to increase transparency and curb the practice where influential State employees enrich themselves through bogus tenders and supplies.

A number of top public servants fighting asset freezes and seizures after investigations revealed secret bank accounts, cars, and apartments that could not match their pay.

As public servants race to file their wealth reports ahead of next Friday’s deadline, a review of how the declarations are handled is required.

So far, there is little evidence that the declarations have helped curb the conduct of dishonest civil servants dipping their fingers in the cookie jar.

This is a pointer that some civil servants are not making full disclosures in the wealth declaration forms, underlining the need to rejig the filing that started in 2003.

The Sh1 million fine or a jail term of two years for State workers providing incomplete and inaccurate information in their declarations has not been a deterrent.

Therefore, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has a lot of work to do in the race to nab corrupt elements in the civil service.

But we doubt if the anti-graft agency has the resources and manpower to read forms from 884,600 national government, county and parastatal workers and make a detailed background check.

This has reduced the filing of wealth reports to a mere routine rather than a tool for fighting graft.

The EACC requires the input of the public through a whistleblower reward scheme to reveal civil servants failing to make full disclosures.

But there is a hitch. The restrictions on public access to wealth declaration forms have done little to discourage public servants from engaging in graft or promoting transparency.

We support the Lifestyle Audit Bill, 2021 seeking to remove restrictions on Kenyans seeking to access information on income, assets and liabilities of persons holding public office in the anti-corruption war.

This is the second attempt to remove the restrictive clause that denies the public access to data on the riches of State officers. We urge MPs to pass this Bill that will ensure the public aids the EACC in outing thieving civil servants.