Pass seized asset use laws

More by this Author Summary The Treasury needs to speed up the publication of rules that will govern the management and use of ill-gotten property recovered from criminals.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), working with other government organs, has been doing a good job of seizing assets from criminals, including corrupt civil servants.

The problem is that the State is yet to pass the necessary laws that will guide the process of managing and transferring the assets, which risk wasting away or being mismanaged.

The Treasury published the draft Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering (Criminal Assets Recovery Fund) (Administration) Regulations, 2020 to kick off the process of utilising the seized assets.

But it later recalled the draft document, saying more time was needed for further consultations with key stakeholders.

The regulations have been delayed for more than two years now, with the first draft having been made in 2019.

It should be obvious that the ARA will run out of capacity to manage a growing portfolio of assets spread across the country and in many forms, including apartments, land and motor vehicles.