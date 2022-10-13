Editorials Pass tax cut benefits to LPG consumers

An attendant arranges gas cylinders after offloading them from a truck in Elburgon, Nakuru on July 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

It is unethical for oil marketers to exploit tax cuts to line their pockets instead of passing the benefits to consumers.

The tax cut was meant to cushion homes and deny consumers the benefits in what has continued to push up the cost of living.

The high prices have persisted despite halving of VAT on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to eight percent effective July 1 that were expected to trickle down to Kenyans hurt by a spike in the cost of living.

Businesses tend to increase prices of goods whenever taxes go up but fail to lower the same when the reverse happens. Some claim they have already bought stocks and need to clear the inventory.

The decision by the government to forego part of the taxes was meant to cushion homes from the current high inflationary period.

Keeping prices elevated has continued to squeeze budgets and push Kenyans towards dirty fuel like charcoal.

The government must follow up on application of the tax cuts through relevant consumer protection bodies like the Competition Authority of Kenya to ensure that oil marketers pass the benefits to buyers.