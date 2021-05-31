Editorials Pay 1998 US embassy blast victims as fairly as possible

Flowers at the Bomb Blast Memorial Park in Nairobi. Some two hundred and fifty people died in the blast on August 7, 1998. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

That victims of the 1998 Nairobi terror attack want the Attorney-General to push Sudan and a French Bank, BNP Paris, said to operate as the central bank for Sudan government, to compensate them, is not a peculiar request.

It is only right that Kenyans injured in the bombing receive the same compensation as Americans who were caught up in Al-Qaeda’s attack of the US embassy in Nairobi 22 years ago.

Sudan paid $335 million (Sh36 billion) as compensation for victims of past attacks against US targets, a deal which was reached for the East African country to be removed from the list of State sponsors of terrorism. But this money was only paid to US nationals or US embassy workers.

Terrorist incidents

Each American victim or family of the US embassy attacks will receive $3 million (Sh322 million), while locally employed staff will receive $400,000 (Sh43 million).

In total, 85 survivors or families of victims will be compensated, yet the terrorist incidents cost the lives of more than 220 persons and wounded more than 4,000 others.

The US compensation caters to the needs of victims with physical harm, those facing economic losses and non-economic losses, such as physical and emotional pain and loss of enjoyment of life.

There are many Kenyans who were blinded and crippled when agents of Osama bin Laden orchestrated the near-simultaneous bombings of the US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

Many can no longer fend for themselves, others have spent all their life savings on treatment, and they need the money for further therapy or to cushion themselves from the inability to be actively employed.

As a matter of fairness and equity, all the victims should have access to the same compensation system.

It will not be an easy agreement to reach as even some US legislators had questioned the Embassy Employee Compensation Act, that it would set precedent and compensate victims in a piecemeal fashion through the legislative process seemed not to pay proper tribute to all victims of terror and their families.

This is a delicate diplomacy, especially if Kenya was to engage Sudan directly. However, Kenya can lobby through the US.

Perhaps, it is time to have a global fair and comprehensive scheme for compensating all victims of terrorism.