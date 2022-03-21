Editorials Pay contractors in time

Contractors hired by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority re-carpet Kimathi Street on Tuesday, June 09, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya has fallen back on payments to the contractor and landowners who gave way for the construction of the Southern Bypass to the tune of Sh3.6 billion.

The government has not paid China Road and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) Sh1.2 billion for constructing the Sh18 billion Southern Bypass and has also delayed in paying Sh2.4 billion in land compensation for the 28.6-kilometer road that cuts through Nairobi City and Kikuyu Division of Kiambu County.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu warned the delays are costing the taxpayers millions in interest charges and penalties on the pending bills.

In fact, in just one year the bill has increased by Sh726 million for a road project that is fully complete and in use saddling taxpayers with unnecessary additional costs.

Kenya’s road sector is notorious for late payments that have accumulated billions owed to private contractors and landowners.

Delayed payments have been cited by most contractors as the biggest challenge in infrastructure works with Sh88.3 billion outstanding payments in the sector as at September last year according to the Treasury Energy, Infrastructure & ICT Sector Report.

Kenya revenues are not enough to meet the spending targets, let alone afford to pay for the accruing interest charges on old projects.

The government must ensure that enough money is allocated to settle all old claims before we take on new projects.