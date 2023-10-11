Editorials Paying victims is wrong way to tackle cattle raids

Security officers escorting Karamojong herders after rescuing herds of cattle from the Pokot rustlers. FILE PHOTO

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Setting aside Sh2 billion to compensate victims of cattle rustling, as proposed by a new Bill, is not the way to address the age-old menace among pastoralists.

The upshot of the Cattle Rustling Compensation Fund Bill is an extra burden on taxpayers who are already paying security forces to ensure the safety of persons and property including regions affected by this criminal activity.

By February last year, the Kenya Wildlife Service was yet to clear Sh2.6 billion as compensation for injuries and deaths caused by animals.

The new Bill, if approved by MPs, is unlikely to fare any better.

From the initial tradition of stealing livestock under cultural pretext, the practice has since turned commercial and deadlier given the kind of weapons involved, the loss of property and life.

Political involvement cannot also be ruled out.

The government should therefore address poverty, cultural practices, political instigation, idleness, and persisting droughts that fuel cattle rustling instead of adding burden to taxpayers in the form of a compensation fund.