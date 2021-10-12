Editorials Pick the right investor for Mumias turnaround plan

Entrance to Mumias Sugar Company. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The leasing of Mumias Sugar Company has elicited a lot of interest among billionaire investors as well as poor cane farmers.

At one point, the miller offered an economic lifeline to thousands of farmers. It was Kenya’s biggest sugar producer, besides making ethanol.

Over the years, it has received a lot of support, with the government having bailed it out to the tune of close to Sh5 billion. This shows its importance to the economy.

Now a shadow of its former self, investors are fighting to run it for up to at least 15 years.

This is a good thing because it shows that the sugar miller still has a huge potential. However, the right investor must be picked for its revival.

The investor must be someone with the passion to turn around the miller for reasons beyond personal benefit.

The receiver managers of Mumias must ensure they get the right person with technical capabilities to grind the miller back to profitability and attract farmers back to cane production.

When it was placed under receivership, some politicians termed the move a “terrible mistake.” The receiver manager appointed by KCB Group took over operations in 2019, indicating that it would revive milling operations within a year.

It has been a long wait for the frustrated farmers.

Therefore, the new investor must clean up the company, which had been brought down by mismanagement, corruption, and competition, and steer it to a place where it helps Kenya achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production.

The winning bidder must have capability to address the shortage of raw material, which had led to years of inactivity, even after some sections of the factory started production of ethanol.

Without improved cane production, to ensure a constant supply of raw material, the successful be will be unable to run the factory and pay the monthly fees to KCB —which is owed Sh545 million — for up to 15 years.

All the shareholders, including the State with a 20 percent stake, and creditors who are owed over Sh11 billion, are pegging their hope on this new investor. Therefore, he must be the right one.