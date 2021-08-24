Editorials Plug supply, revenue leaks before raising water bills

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki at the launch of Sh220 million irrigation project at Kavengero, Embu County on March 8, 2021. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NMG

The drastic increment of regulatory charges on water companies is a matter of public concern that requires scrutiny.

Regulations published by Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki last week raised the charges from 50 cents per cubic metre to Sh5 for domestic use and livestock farming to cover ballooning operation and maintenance costs.

Water companies will then top up an additional five percent of the charges to the Water Regulatory Authority (WRA) as the conservation levy.

The WRA, which allocates water use and controls pollution, previously charged 50 cents per cubic metre for water for homes, livestock, and irrigation, while commercial use attracted a charge of 75 cents for use over 300 cubic metres.

It will now charge Sh2 per cubic metre for irrigation while commercial use will attract a charge of Sh6 for use over 300 cubic metres a day.

These changes are significant and deserve attention because they would be passed to millions of end users.

Although it has been argued that the old user charges were too low to sustain the budgetary demands of the sector, it is imperative that we don’t lose sight of the inefficiency in the water services sector.

Raising service fees alone is not enough if we don’t tackle the wastage of resources through negligence and blatant fraud.

A report by the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb), for example, estimates that supply companies lost water worth Sh11.6 billion last year to leakages and theft, leading to unstable supply to millions of consumers and higher prices as they sought to compensate for the losses.

The regulator further said that 47 percent of the water put into the distribution system in the year ended June 2020, was not billed, up from 43 percent in the preceding year — a result of increased leakages due to ageing networks, metering inaccuracies, theft, and unmetered consumption.

Clearly, the Water ministry must address these challenges before adding more strain to households and businesses.

The operations of the water services must be well audited and all the revenue leaks sealed by eliminating fraud and upgrading supply infrastructure.