Editorials Power tax reliefs welcome

Kenya Power workers repair a power supply line. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The Bill before Parliament, which would see off-grid power firms enjoy a 50 percent tax relief on their initial investment, is a step towards the right direction.

Off-grid power generation and distribution are key to increasing access to cheaper energy for domestic and industrial use.

The Finance Bill 2021 proposes to amend the Income Tax Act to include generation, transformation and distribution of electricity – both on the national grid and off-grid – to spur investment. Currently, this is limited to the generation, transformation and distribution of electricity to the national grid.

Energy generation is capital-intensive. Such tax reliefs would boost additional investment and electricity coverage.

Most households resort to expensive energy that also emits hazardous fumes such as wood and kerosene because of the high cost of getting connected to the national grid. Despite years of investments in electricity infrastructure, there are still millions of Kenyans who are not connected to power.

Data by the Energy ministry shows that though national electrification has risen from 23 percent in 2009, to about 70 percent today, much of these have been achieved alongside the central corridor of Mombasa-Nairobi-Lake Victoria, leaving out the northeast and northern Kenya.

Respiratory diseases are among the top killers in Kenya. Most of the diseases are caused by exposure to fumes from wood fuel and other dirty energy sources.

Expansion off-grid power is likely to cut such illnesses. Investment in off-grid power will also spur growth in the manufacturing and open up remote areas.