Editorials Premiums probe welcome

Insurance Regulatory Authority CEO Godfrey Kiptum. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) is looking to hire a consultant to conduct an actuarial study to determine the appropriate premium rates.

Ideally, premiums should be based on a rating process whose main objective is to help the insurer to collect premiums that would enable it to meet its business expenses and earn some profit.

What the regulator wants the insurers to do is craft a pricing policy that allows them to earn a reasonable profit on top of the cost of providing the covers.

The decision to investigate the pricing policies of general insurance companies is welcome as it will resolve the long-held perception that underwriters are exploiting their clients.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) is looking to hire a consultant to conduct an actuarial study to determine the appropriate premium rates.

Ideally, premiums should be based on a rating process whose main objective is to help the insurer to collect premiums that would enable it to meet its business expenses and earn some profit.

General insurers are, however, heavily influenced by market forces that recently saw a section of those offering private motor vehicle covers, for instance, move to hike premiums by 50 percent without taking into account different customer risk profiles.

What the regulator wants the insurers to do is craft a pricing policy that allows them to earn a reasonable profit on top of the cost of providing the covers.

The watchdog is worried that the pricing of premiums could be arbitrary to the detriment of consumers who usually don’t get a lower quotation when renewing policies even for those who present relatively little risk.