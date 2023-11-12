Editorials President Ruto should face the truth on cost of living

President William Ruto speaking at Parliament on November 9, 2023, during the State of the Nation address. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

One of the key highlights of President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address last Thursday was his acknowledging that the “cost of living is a reality experienced by all households”.

The President also pointed out, and rightly so, that the high cost of living is a problem that can be addressed through practical action and effective measures.

He, however, appeared to downplay the scope of solutions required by exaggerating the impact of increased maize production as result of the government’s subsidised fertiliser programme.

Maize meal or ugali is a staple food in Kenya.

But the fact of the matter is that households are currently grappling with much more than food shortages and high food prices.

High fuel prices, a weakening shilling and supply chain disruptions have triggered a rise in the cost of nearly all goods and services -- be it foodstuff, transport, electricity, education or house rent.

Kenyan households have also seen their purchasing power eroded significantly due to inflation, a weak shilling and taxes in the past one year.

Unfortunately, Dr Ruto, in his State of the Nation Address, seemed to skirt around the issue of the heavy tax burden imposed by his administration on Kenyans despite the concerns raised by various groups, including Members of Parliament in the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

It is time the President faced the truth on the cost of living.