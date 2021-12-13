Editorials Prioritise power reforms

Electricity House, Kenya Power head offices in Nairobi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The government’s promise to cut power costs by 33 percent by Christmas was always going to be a tall order without completely crippling the operations of Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC .

First, renegotiating punitive power purchase agreements is not an overnight undertaking, given the nature of the contracts, the parties involved and the negative implications of unilaterally cancelling or amending agreements with international investors.

Second, cutting power losses cannot be done instantly, given the huge investment and time needed to upgrade Kenya Power’s infrastructure and systems.

Rushing these measures will cripple Kenya Power, and the implications of that are devastating for the economy.

Unstable and inadequate power supply would devastate the country’s manufacturing sector, raise the cost of energy and lower the country’s competitiveness.

Therefore, instead of proposing and rolling out populist measures that please consumers in the short term but hurt them in the long term, the government should concentrate on reforms in the power sector that can permanently lower the cost of energy.