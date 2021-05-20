Editorials Private investment in parks, reserves welcome

Buffalos at Nairobi National Park. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The use of private investors to run national parks and reserves should be encouraged to cut reliance on taxpayers’ money.

Government wants private investors to build lodges and hotels, collect entry fees and keep the facilities attractive for tourists while allowing Kenya Wildlife Service to handle security and conservation.

The use of private investors to run national parks and reserves should be encouraged to cut reliance on taxpayers’ money.

Government wants private investors to build lodges and hotels, collect entry fees and keep the facilities attractive for tourists while allowing Kenya Wildlife Service to handle security and conservation.

The model is a win-win for both the State and private investors since it will keep the facilities attractive to tourists and therefore maximize returns without having to rely on taxpayers.

Government should take cue from the modelling of conservancies such as Ol Pejeta and Lewa, where the private sector shares revenues with the State.

Covid-19 environment has depressed revenues leading to degradation of tourism attractions sites and a quick intervention is necessary to maintain tourists.

The State must however be cautious on the kind of agreements it will sign with private investors so that it does not end up losing national assets in the long run.

Revenue sharing model should also be one that allows private investors to make money while at the same time offering a return to government without compromising on standards.

This means the State has to evaluate all the bids and only accept those from reputable firms with experience to profitably run the facilities and with respect to the natural environment.