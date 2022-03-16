Editorials Prosecute the crooks at Kemsa to stop drugs theft

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Embakasi warehouse, Nairobi on December 1, 2020. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary When the agency was found to have misappropriated billions of shillings when procuring protective equipment and other materials needed in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the government ordered disbandment of its board and top management.

Kemsa’s chairman Kembi Gitura was transferred to the board of the Communications Authority of Kenya in the same capacity despite Parliament seeking to have him barred from holding public office.

The government’s action shows that any change is at best superficial and that a new set of management and board will likely continue to scam and mismanage the agency.

Lack of accountability in public service is a phenomenon that must stop as it is costing the citizens dearly.

Damning revelations of graft at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) by the Global Fund, for example, mean that the country risks losing Sh50.6 billion in support to HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria control and treatment programmes.

Equally worrying is the government’s lackadaisical attitude to dealing with such cases.

Besides the loss of funds, Kemsa is a critical player in the health sector and its mismanagement has negative implications for public health.

There is clear evidence of fraud and negligence at Kemsa and it is time to hold the people responsible. Sacking them is the first step. Prosecution and recovery of funds should follow in the case of individuals and their external partners who defrauded the agency.

Other than ensuring accountability for past fraud and negligence, Kemsa must also invest in preventing such flagrant misuse of public resources.

Failure to act will only embolden the crooks to hatch and execute another fraudulent scheme.

The Global Fund’s audit covering the period from January 2018 to April 2021 found that 908,000 mosquito nets, 1.1 million condoms and tuberculosis drugs worth Sh10 million had disappeared from Kemsa’s warehouse.

The fund also raised the red flag over suspected fake suppliers demanding Sh1.66 billion from Kemsa. The lost medicines are believed to have been stolen and resold on the black market and to private chemists.

Like the parliamentary probe of the Covid-19 scam, the audit noted that the agency has poor internal controls on warehousing and inventory management.