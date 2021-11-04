Editorials Protect economic gains

Jobseekers in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The optimism that has met the lifting of night-time curfew and its effect on economic recovery are encouraging.

Kenya’s private sector pay and hiring increased in October, according to Stanbic Bank Kenya’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which also noted companies were boosting production capacity and clearing orders from previous months.

This followed lifting of the night-time curfew that had been in place since March 2020 by President Uhuru Kenyatta late last month.

The sustained hiring is good news to jobseekers.

Agriculture, construction and services posted increased employment in October.

The government should seize this opportunity to protect the gains and help steer the economy towards recovery.

There is a need to speed up state support for businesses and facilitating growth through favourable policies to accelerate further recovery.

The government can also ensure the gains are not rolled back as a result of resurgence in Covid-19 infections by stepping up vaccination and sustaining the information drive to ensure Kenyans do not let down their guard.