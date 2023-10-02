Editorials Punish cartel-like behaviour severely

The competition watchdog has recently increased its surveillance, breaking down and punishing cartel-like behaviour.

This is a welcome development for consumers in a country where some companies have gone rogue, leading to costly and sub-standard goods as well as other breaches that interfere with the proper functioning of the market.

But often the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has dished fines that appear to be a slap on the wrist for some companies who would easily pay and feel nothing.

For a penalty to have an impact, it should be painful to ensure compliance and send a message to the industry.

Fines of under Sh5 million on companies that make billions in profits may not be enough to deter non-compliance.

The authority set the marker when it handed down a fine of Sh338 million to steel tycoons linked to anti-trust behaviour.

Now, the CAK has opened market surveillance on the animal feed sector in a market action that could lead to a probe on price fixing.

We urge the watchdog to mete out heavy punishment should it establish illegal and uncompetitive practices in the feeds industry.