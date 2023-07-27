Editorials Punish officials behind the Nairobi water woes

Nairobi Water Company workers disconnecting illegal water lines in Kiamaiko, Nairobi on March 6, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

In Nairobi County, 49 percent of households do not access piped water. This is despite the billions cumulatively invested in expanding the pipeline network, and setting up new catchment dams and boreholes.

It is therefore disappointing to see from the Auditor-General’s report on the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NSWC) that the utility lost over Sh10 billion in the financial year ended June 2022, blamed on faulty water meters, unreconciled financial statements and unscrupulous allowances paid to staff.

These are funds that could have been used to give more households in the city access to clean water, as well as improve the quality and quantity of supply to existing customers.

To prevent continued losses, action needs to be taken against those culpable through negligence, theft or both.

They can be nabbed through the money trail since payments, including those of unauthorised allowances, are traceable to individuals who approved and received these funds.

Failure to take action will only serve to embolden them further to neglect the city’s water system.