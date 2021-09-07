Editorials Punish officials for legal bills

By BUSINESS DAILY

In November 2008, overzealous Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) officials brought down a truck transport yard on a disputed piece of land that turned out to be public property.

Now, taxpayers have been slapped with a Sh65 million bill for the damages.

The Environment and Land Court noted that there was no justification for disregarding the court order when the ministry could have requested the Attorney-General to file for a stay of the court order in the public interest.

It is clear that such compensation claims against the government could have been avoided had the officials made the right call. With depleted public coffers, the awards are a burden to taxpayers since ministries and State agencies are forced to redirect money that could have been used to provide services.

To mitigate against the heavy price of unlawful decisions that lead to huge payouts, top government officials who make such calls should be penalised.