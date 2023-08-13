Editorials Punish rogue health facility owners severely

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council CEO Dr David Kariuki at a past event on February 23, 2023. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The government has once again shut down hundreds of health facilities, including hospitals and clinics, for non-compliance.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) said last week the affected facilities didn't meet the regulatory standards, including on qualifications of the operators and workers.

This is commendable but should be done more consistently. The fact that such raids keep netting offenders also underscores the need to severely punish those putting people’s lives at risk.

When healthcare is compromised, people struggle with illnesses or die. And this carries with it untold anguish to families while the economy also suffers when ill-health and deaths deny it the much-needed human resource.

We ask the government to make sure that only those facilities that meet the standards can be allowed back into business while the offenders must be dealt with according to the law.