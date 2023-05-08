Editorials Punish tax cheats but settle disputes fairly

The Treasury has moved to stop the super-rich and firms from knowingly making false declarations of income to cut their taxes with steeper penalties to be introduced by the new Finance Bill.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u wants the penalties for tax evasion raised more than one-and-a-half times in a move that aims to help seal leakages.

The proposed changes to the Tax Procedures Act, through the Finance Bill 2023, will see the tax shortfall penalty surge from the current rate of 75 percent to double the amount under-declared.

This means that the penalty for a firm or individual who made a false declaration resulting in a tax shortfall of Sh1 million, for example, will rise to Sh2 million from Sh750,000 if the amendments are approved.

This is a 167 percent jump. The punitive fines are aimed at helping the William Ruto administration discourage tax evasion and raise an additional Sh392.7 billion to fund Sh3.6 trillion in its first full fiscal year in office starting July.

This is the latest in a series of interventions by the Ruto administration to ensure that the wealthy carry a fair share of the tax burden, in a radical policy shift to cushion to poor.

Though welcome, it is important to also ensure that the government puts in place a robust and fair tax appeals process to ensure that affected taxpayers have a fair arbiter in the case of a dispute.

For a start, the Treasury should scrap the proposal for taxpayers who dispute taxes to pay a 20 percent deposit of the disputed amount since it is against the principle of innocent until proven guilty.