Editorials Punish varsities enrolling students for bogus courses

By BUSINESS DAILY

The need to have properly trained graduates coming out of our universities cannot be gainsaid. It is also in the best interest of all training institutions to ensure that the graduates they produce are acceptable in the marketplace.

This is why it is puzzling that some universities continue to expose their students to untold pain years after they graduate when their certificates are rejected by professional organisations.

Last week, it emerged that 26 courses have not been accredited by the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and yet these universities continue to recruit new learners. This means that their graduates cannot be registered to practise as engineers in the country.

Egerton University, which was among those fingered, has offered to retrain 200 of their graduates to qualify for accreditation by the industry regulator.

The graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Water and Environmental Engineering (WEEN) petitioned Parliament to intervene in their case after EBK declined to accredit them.

The list of institutions that have had issues with the EBK includes Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Technical University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and the University of Eldoret.

Mid last year, the High Court awarded Sh15 million to 75 former students for failing to secure jobs using an engineering degree certificates awarded by the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), but not recognised by EBK.

The EBK’s rejection of the degrees has been a bitter pill to swallow for parents and guardians who have spent thousands of shillings to take their children through five years of training.

As the students go back to class, Parliament should ensure that the officials who let this happen are punished accordingly. The EBK should also not be waiting at the end of the line to reject graduates after five years in college.

It can start by publicising the approved courses to ensure innocent students do not enroll for unrecognised ones only to find out when it is too late.