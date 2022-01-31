Editorials Put firms’ data to good use

The government should also speed up law changes to publicly disclose secret owners of companies who get tenders from the State.

Law enforcement, the taxman and anticorruption officials have received a big boost with the compilation of the beneficial ownership registers at the Attorney-General’s office.

The disclosures are aimed at curbing tax evasion and the illicit flow of money. Registrar of Companies Joyce Koech says about 198,000 or 33 percent of 600,000 private companies have made disclosures on their beneficial owners.

Law enforcement should put this data to good use to lift the corporate veil and pursue tax cheats, money launderers and net proceeds of corruption.

The registry is a great resource for the government given that all companies are required to make the disclosures including those that rushed to close shop to try and avoid revealing secret owners.

The government should also speed up law changes to publicly disclose secret owners of companies who get tenders from the State.