Editorials Put Nock in the right role

The Energy Centre at South C in Nairobi is the National Oil Corporation of Kenya head office. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The request for a Sh13 billion taxpayer bailout by the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) ought to be weighed carefully against the benefit the corporation offers the economy.

Its formation in 1981 came against a backdrop of extremely volatile energy prices in the 1970s which were draining the country’s forex, hence the need for the government to own a firm that would help it exercise greater control of the crucial petroleum sector.

Key to this was taming wild price fluctuations that were messing the economy.

Today, the sector is operating under vastly different circumstances, where prices and margins are controlled to protect consumers against exploitation.

Nock’s role in the downstream segment is therefore diminished, and to make matters worse, the firm is making losses when many peers are in the black.

This points to inefficiencies that have become a hallmark of State-owned enterprises and calls for a review of whether the corporation should be in the petroleum retail business when it can concentrate on the upstream side where the government still needs a strong presence.