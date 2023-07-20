Editorials Put the best negotiators on US trade deal talks

President William Ruto (third left) with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai (second left) and other Kenyan and US officials pose for a photo at State House Nairobi on July 19, 2023. Prominently missing is Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. PHOTO | PCS

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya is racing against time to secure a favourable trade deal with the United States. The US-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) is expected to protect Kenya’s exports to the giant market past 2025 when the current deal under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) expires.

Though the Biden administration has indicated that it can facilitate the renewal of the Agoa deal, the ultimate decision lies with the US Congress, which Kenya has no control over.

Kenya has been hoping to conclude the talks by December this year, but the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who concluded her three-day tour in Nairobi this week, has indicated that her negotiators do not have a deadline for concluding talks or signing the proposed deal.

The proposed trade deal is being pursued to shield Kenya in the event that the US Congress chooses not to renew Agoa, which gives countries in sub-Saharan Africa duty- and quota-free access to the American market.

Agoa has been the main magnet of investments into Kenya’s tax-friendly export processing zones (EPZ) and it accounts for more than half of the EPZ exports, which stood at Sh7.13 billion last year.

Manufacturers have already warned that the uncertainty on whether the deal will be renewed is prompting investors to hold back billions of shillings in potential investments.

It is in the interest of Kenya to put its best negotiators on the talks and to remove any bureaucratic barriers that may delay the process. This, therefore, is not the time to have instability at the Trade ministry.