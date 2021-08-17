Editorials Raise the investment bar

The State must make good this plan in order to seal loopholes that have allowed some foreigners to compete with local small traders and commit crimes such as money laundering.

The State must make good this plan in order to seal loopholes that have allowed some foreigners to compete with local small traders and commit crimes such as money laundering.

The Kenya Investment Promotion Act allows foreigners with a minimum of $100,000 (Sh10.92 million) to obtain an investment certificate that qualifies them for incentives such as investment deductions and tax rebates.

The threshold should be reviewed to reflect the current size of the economy so that the country can attract meaningful foreign investments.

Authorities should consider tying the minimum foreign investment threshold to the capital requirement of different sectors.

But the law should also be tightened to provide for sufficient oversight of the activities of foreign investors once they are issued with an investment certificate. Without oversight, many foreigners may come in disguised as top investors only to end up completing with small traders.