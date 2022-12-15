Editorials Rating downgrade a wake-up call on debt

Global rating agency Fitch has downgraded Kenya’s credit rating to ‘B’ from ‘B+’ bringing the country's debt headache back into focus.

The Treasury, in a separate document, has accused rating agencies of subjectivity in their assessments of Kenya’s default risk in light of elevated repayments.

The downgrade is due to repayment obligations including the maturity of a $2 billion (Sh245.6 billion) Eurobond in June 2024 amidst high financing costs.

A number of factors in the global economy have combined to tighten liquidity in the international capital markets, making it difficult for high-risk emerging and frontier economies like Kenya to access financing.

A weakened shilling saw Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o approve payment of an additional Sh5.4 billion in external debt servicing in the year ended June, underlining the impact of the currency woes on the country’s loan repayment obligations.

Kenya’s high budget deficits—or net borrowings—and huge public debts, the rating agency noted, also contributed to the revision of the country’s ranking to what it reckons is a “highly speculative” rating where there is a “material default risk.”

In as much as Kenya has kept a clean record in the financial debt market, it is important to take the ratings seriously and address the underlying issues that are driving investors to ask for higher interest when lending to Kenya.

Many countries are competing for the same resources, so instead of just disputing the ratings, policymakers should put in place a plan to pull Kenya out of debt distress.